Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Jordan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has congratulated Jordan on the country's national holiday - Independence Day, the ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

On 25 May, Jordan celebrates Independence Day, also known as Eid al-Istiklaal. On this day in 1946, Jordan ended the British mandate and officially gained its sovereignty.

Celebrations kick off in the capital city of Amman where citizens and local leaders attend ceremonies. After the early events, cities across the country hold events to watch fireworks.