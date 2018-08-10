Spectator: All competitions at National Gymnastics Arena perfectly organized

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

All competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku are perfectly organized, spectator at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics Gulanbar Badalova told Trend Aug. 10.

"We attend performances in the National Gymnastics Arena,” she added. “I think all events have been well organized here and there are always beautiful opening ceremonies. We are very pleased and we like everything."

Competitions started at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Aug. 10.

Individual gymnasts are competing in age categories of gymnasts born in 2010, 2009, 2008, 2006-2007, 2003-2005, 2002 and older, while teams are competing in group exercises in the 2008-2010 and 2006-2007 age groups.

The winners both among individual gymnasts and groups will be determined by the All-Around scores.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the events.

The three-day tournament will feature interesting contests and flash mobs for entertaining the audience.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news