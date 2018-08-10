Spectator: All competitions at National Gymnastics Arena perfectly organized

10 August 2018 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

All competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku are perfectly organized, spectator at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics Gulanbar Badalova told Trend Aug. 10.

"We attend performances in the National Gymnastics Arena,” she added. “I think all events have been well organized here and there are always beautiful opening ceremonies. We are very pleased and we like everything."

Competitions started at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Aug. 10.

Individual gymnasts are competing in age categories of gymnasts born in 2010, 2009, 2008, 2006-2007, 2003-2005, 2002 and older, while teams are competing in group exercises in the 2008-2010 and 2006-2007 age groups.

The winners both among individual gymnasts and groups will be determined by the All-Around scores.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the events.

The three-day tournament will feature interesting contests and flash mobs for entertaining the audience.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Navy ready for Sea Cup 2018 (VIDEO)
Society 31 July 17:42
Azerbaijani minister takes part in opening ceremony of "Int'l Army Games-2018" competitions (PHOTO)
Society 29 July 11:45
Best moments of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships (PHOTO)
Society 1 July 13:26
Young Azerbaijani gymnast: My biggest dream to be first in upcoming competitions
Society 30 June 22:28
Azerbaijan pays much attention to development of sports - spectator
Society 30 June 20:07
AGF carries out great work to develop, promote gymnastics: spectator
Society 30 June 17:56
Latest
Chairmanship of CIS Council for Tourism transferred to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:39
Petkim achieves record high profit
Oil&Gas 15:28
ECO preparing presentation of TAPI gas pipeline in Istanbul
Oil&Gas 15:12
ICAO approves plan to improve aviation security in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:05
Azerbaijan delivers big batch of fire-resistant cables to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Economy news 14:49
Prices in Baku’s car market up in July
Economy news 14:39
Nearly 1% of KASE shares to be put up for sale
Kazakhstan 14:21
Brent prices to significantly run up by late 2018
Oil&Gas 14:14
Iran’s oil exports set for 'cliff edge exit' from market – forecasts
Oil&Gas 13:57