Azerbaijan confirms 155 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 132 new COVID-19 cases, 155 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
