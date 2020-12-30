Azerbaijan to exempt COVID-19 vaccine from VAT for two years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament considered an amendment to the Tax Code about exempting vaccine and respective syringes, to be delivered to Azerbaijan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from VAT for two years, at the meeting held on Dec.29, Trend reports.

The parliament members approved the amendment.

After discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.