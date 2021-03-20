Azerbaijan confirms 1187 more COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1187 new COVID-19 cases, 306 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 245,490 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 232,534 of them have recovered, and 3,339 people have died. Currently, 9,617 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,692 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,768,149 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Novruz holiday
Today, while celebrating Novruz in Jidir Duzu, I proudly say: “Shusha, you are free!” - President Aliyev
Panahali Khan laid foundation of Shusha, built Shusha, we freed Shusha from captivity - Azerbaijani president
Every year, on eve of Novruz, we said that we would celebrate Novruz in Shusha next year, and this day has come - Azerbaijani president
Today we are celebrating Novruz in our ancient city Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan to inevitably lead to tightening of restrictions - President's aide