Nizami Ganjavi International Center to host int'l web conference on People’s Vaccine

Nizami Ganjavi International Center will host international web conference on The People’s Vaccine.

Available to all, everywhere, free of charge.

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe in 2020, it brought the world to a standstill. The virus caused disruption on an unprecedented scale. As Nizami Ganjavi International Center continues it’s active presence in discussions on COVID19, Peoples Vaccine and post COVID era it will host web conference which will be joined by Madame Winnie Byanyima, Under-Secretary General of UN, Executive Director of UNAIDS will be discussed why we need a people’s vaccine to beat COVID-19, lessons from HIV or COVID-19 and future pandemics.

The path we are currently on does not benefit anybody. There is no way life can return to normal, anywhere, if people in just a handful of countries are vaccinated. There will be no end in sight until rich countries stop hoarding vaccines, stop supporting pharma monopolies, and start facing up to their international obligations.”



The People’s Vaccine Alliance - a coalition of organizations including Amnesty International, Health Justice Initiative, Oxfam, Stop AIDS Campaign, and UNAIDS, Nizami Ganjavi International Center - has calculated that if current trends continue, it will take the world’s poorest countries until 2078 to vaccinate their populations. Meanwhile G7 countries are on track to vaccinate their populations by January 2022. By the end of May 2021, 42% of people in G7 countries had received at least one vaccine dose, compared to less than 1% in low-income countries.



28% of the Covid-19 vaccines that had been delivered by the end of May were in G7 countries, which represent just 10% of the world’s population. The UK alone has administered nearly twice as many jabs than the entire African continent, despite its population being twenty times smaller.