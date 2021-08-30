Azerbaijan discloses number of unknown graves dating back to first Karabakh war
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.30
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Some 187 unknown graves dating back to the first Karabakh war [between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the 1990s] are present in Baku and other cities and districts of Azerbaijan, Ismayil Akhundov, head of the working group under the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, said, Trend reports on Aug.30.
According to Akhundov, GPS coordinates of these burials were identified.
"Currently, the Military Prosecutor's Office conducts work on this issue, and the public will be further informed about its results," he added.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha (PHOTO)
Film on Azerbaijani hostages, missing persons and prisoners of war produced in US Los Angeles (VIDEO)
IsDB Institute’s Global Forum: ‘Islamic Finance Has an Essential Role in Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery’