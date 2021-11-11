Seminar dedicated to anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi held in Indonesia (PHOTO)

The seminar, dedicated to the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi was organized by National Youth Council of Indonesia, OIC Youth Organization of Indonesia and with organizational support of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum – Eurasian Regional Center (ICYF-ERC) in Jakarta.

The opening ceremony of the seminar, which was held in a hybrid format, was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Indonesia Jalal Mirzayev, Acting Director General of the ICYF-ERC Vusal Gurbanov, President of the OIC Youth Organization of Indonesia Astrid Nadya Rizqita, Vice-President of the OIC Youth Forum and Chairman of the Indonesian Youth Forum Tantan Taufig Lubis, Chairman of the National Library of Indonesia Mohammed Syarif Bando, Vice-Governor of Jakarta Ahmad Riza Patria, as well as the representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Indonesia, Asrorun Niam Sholeh, who welcomed the participants and wished them a successful implementation of the event. In these speeches, it was emphasized that, such seminars play an important role in the development of cultural relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan.

Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies of Baku State University Shahin Yusifli, Indonesia’s ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2016-2020, at present the Chairman of Fananie Cemter Husnan Bey Fananie, Head of the Department of "Arabic Literature" of the University of Indonesia Bastian Zuleno and Chairman of the Islamic Documentation Center Hadi Nur Ramadan spoke at the plenary discussions, noted the significance of Nizami's poetry and his role in spreading humanistic ideas.

The seminar was attended by about one hundred students, scientists, experts, as well as prominent public and political figures of Indonesia. It should be noted that, this seminar is the fourth international event organized by the ICYF-ERC, dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami.