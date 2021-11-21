Final day of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships starts in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The final day of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Nov. 21, Trend reports.

The finals will be held in double mini-trampoline among women, tumbling among men and individual trampoline among women and men.

The winners and prize-winners in the all-around competitions among teams will be named today.

The Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin will participate in tumbling final.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.