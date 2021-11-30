Azerbaijan unveils numbers of mine incidents due to illegal entry into liberated lands (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 15:26

Some 51 percent of mine incidents occurred as a result of illegal entry into the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and 26 percent - during the exit from the territory cleared of mines, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to ANAMA, after the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories, 24 civilians became victims of mine incidents, and 49 civilians were injured.

It is noted that the number of such accidents has increased in recent days.

“We urge citizens to refuse illegal visits to the liberated territories, which are critically contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, and wait for the completion of the process of clearing these lands,” ANAMA says.