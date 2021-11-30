Flight recorder of crashed military helicopter found in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

A flight recorder of the Azerbaijani State Border Service’s military helicopter that crashed in Khizi district on November 30, was found, Trend reports referring to the General Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the message, the scene was inspected by the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Border Service, as well as forensic ballistics, forensic medical experts.

The flight recorder is being inspected by the specialists attracted by the Defense Ministry.

As a result of the crash, 14 people died and 2 were injured.

The Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case under Article 352.2 of the Criminal Code (violation of flight or flight preparation rules as a result of which two or more people died) and other articles. The investigation was taken under special control by the Prosecutor General.