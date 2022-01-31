Azerbijani chess player takes second place in Tata Steel Masters tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani chess player Shakhriyar Mammadyarov took second place at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wageningen (Netherlands), Trend reports.

In the 13th round, Mammadyarov played a draw with the American chess player Fabiano Caruana. As a result, Mammadyarov took the second place with 8 points.

The current world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen won the tournament with 9.5 points.

14 chess players took part in the tournament, which was held in a round-robin system.