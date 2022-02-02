Azerbaijan to introduce categories for incoming hunting tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

The incoming hunting tourists will be classified into three categories in Azerbaijan, Ramin Zamanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Nature and Hunting Tourism Association, said, Trend reports.

Zamanov added that the green, yellow and red categories are planned to be created.

“The green category will include the foreigners who have received a hunting license and have not violated any rules, the yellow category will include those who will try to break the law while the red category will include the foreigners who have greatly violated the law during hunting,” the chairman of the association said.

The chairman of the association added that severe measures will be taken against foreigners who will be included in the red category.