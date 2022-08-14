Azerbaijani handball players win silver at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani handball players lost to the Turkish team in the final of the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

With a score of 30:24 they lost to the Turkish team and won the silver medal of the V Islamic Solidarity Games.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.