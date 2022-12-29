More vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin road (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 29. The peaceful rally on Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankandi road to stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, and to allow their monitoring, has been going on for the eighteenth day, Trend reports from the scene.

Recently, a total of 4 passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers passed unhindered along the Lachin road.

Earlier, the Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankandi road and didn’t let the vehicles through.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.