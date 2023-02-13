Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan has detected six new COVID-19 cases, five patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,235 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,986 of them have recovered, and 10,099 people have died. Currently, 150 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 879 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,505,997 tests have been conducted so far.