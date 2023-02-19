Trampoline World Cup finals kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The final competitions of the Trampoline World Cup have started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Women have opened the final competitions with individual programs, men will perform after.

The final competitions among women's and men's synchronized pairs will be held after.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova will perform in the finals with her individual program.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by the silver medalist of the last year's World Cup, held in our country, Seljan Makhsudova.

(Photo: Zaur Mustafaev)