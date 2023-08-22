Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze medal at the International University Festival (PHOTO)

ST PETERSBOURG, Russia, August 22. An Azerbaijani athlete in Greco-Roman wrestling won a bronze medal at the International University Sports Festival in St. Petersbourg, Trend reports.

Ziya Babayev (63 kg), representing Azerbaijan, won the bronze medal, defeating an opponent from Russia with a score of 3:0.

The International University Sports Festival, which takes place from August 19 to 31, is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the city of St. Petersbourg. Students of various universities from 36 countries compete in it in 14 sports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by 69 athletes from 10 educational institutions - 54 men and 15 women. Our representatives compete in 8 sports - badminton, table tennis, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, football, swimming, sambo.