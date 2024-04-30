Another group of former IDPs back home in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin, Zabukh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin city and Zabukh village, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 21 families (65 people) returned to Lachin and four people to Zabukh.

The group who returned to Lachin includes 12 families (37 people) from Baku, two families (seven people) from Aghjabadi, two families (six people) from Beylagan, two families (five people) from Kurdamir, two families (three people) from the Absheron district, and one family (seven people) from Sumgayit. Those who returned to Zabukh include one person from Baku and one family (three people) from Barda.

The families who arrived in Lachin were warmly greeted.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 493 families, or 1,838 people, and a permanent residence in the village of Zabukh has been provided for 217 families, or 823 people.

All conditions have been created to accommodate resettled families in the houses where they once lived and which, after the liberation of the lands from occupation, were restored or rebuilt at the direction of the head of state.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Overall, along with Lachin and Zabukh, the former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli city and the villages of Talish (Aghdara district) and Aghali (Zangilan district).

