Azerbaijan's spending on social protection planned to be increased in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Spending on social protection in Azerbaijan will be increased in 2023, Trend reports on October 25.

This issue was reflected in the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023", submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament on October 24.

According to the draft law, as in previous years, the state budget for 2023 will be socially oriented.

So, 15.2 billion manat ($8.9 billion) are envisioned to be allocated for these purposes, which is 1.3 billion manat ($760 million), or 9.3 percent more than in 2022.

According to the draft law, the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan next year are projected to equal 30.72 billion manat ($18.07 billion), and expenditures - 33.3 billion manat ($19.6 billion).