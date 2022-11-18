Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreements on construction of Zabukhchay reservoir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC signed agreements with the Turkish "Cengiz Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret" company and the Azerbaijani North West Construction LLC on the design and construction of the Zabukhchay reservoir and the main pipeline in the country, Trend reports on November 18 via the OJSC.

The signing ceremony was attended by the OJSC Chairman Zaur Mikayilov, Deputy Chairman Rafig Aslanov, and other representatives of the OJSC.

Mikayilov said that this project is of historical importance. As a result of its implementation, 12,100 hectares of sown areas in the Gubadli and Zangilan districts will be provided with water. Modern irrigation systems will be built there and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) remote control system will be installed for their operation.

The Turkish company’s head Cengiz Asim noted the existing experience of cooperation with the Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC.

He stressed that every effort will be made to commission the project timely and with high quality.