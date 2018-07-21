Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 39.202 manats or 1.9 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,094.1144 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 9 2140.2065 July 16 2115.684 July 10 2140.3340 July 17 2110.227 July 11 2126.8955 July 18 2086.1465 July 12 2115.9645 July 19 2082.0325 July 13 2116.6020 July 20 2076.482 Average weekly 2128.0005 Average weekly 2094.1144

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.8642 manats or 3.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.5424 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 9 27.4062 July 16 26.9402 July 10 27.4121 July 17 26.8797 July 11 27.1023 July 18 26.5053 July 12 26.9140 July 19 26.3111 July 13 27.0898 July 20 26.076 Average weekly 27.18488 Average weekly 26.54246

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 40.2475 manats or 2.84 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,393.2503 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 9 1452.6755 July 16 1412.7 July 10 1448.5020 July 17 1407.9995 July 11 1427.7195 July 18 1389.002 July 12 1414.5700 July 19 1384.0975 July 13 1428.0085 July 20 1372.4525 Average weekly 1434.2951 Average weekly 1393.2503

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 104.9835 manats or 6.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,555.3895 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 9 1627.8180 July 16 1604.715 July 10 1633.6150 July 17 1571.463 July 11 1605.6585 July 18 1556.095 July 12 1602.7600 July 19 1544.943 July 13 1613.2150 July 20 1499.7315 Average weekly 1616.6133 Average weekly 1555.3895

