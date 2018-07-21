Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

21 July 2018 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 39.202 manats or 1.9 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,094.1144 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 9

2140.2065

July 16

2115.684

July 10

2140.3340

July 17

2110.227

July 11

2126.8955

July 18

2086.1465

July 12

2115.9645

July 19

2082.0325

July 13

2116.6020

July 20

2076.482

Average weekly

2128.0005

Average weekly

2094.1144

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.8642 manats or 3.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.5424 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 9

27.4062

July 16

26.9402

July 10

27.4121

July 17

26.8797

July 11

27.1023

July 18

26.5053

July 12

26.9140

July 19

26.3111

July 13

27.0898

July 20

26.076

Average weekly

27.18488

Average weekly

26.54246

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 40.2475 manats or 2.84 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,393.2503 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 9

1452.6755

July 16

1412.7

July 10

1448.5020

July 17

1407.9995

July 11

1427.7195

July 18

1389.002

July 12

1414.5700

July 19

1384.0975

July 13

1428.0085

July 20

1372.4525

Average weekly

1434.2951

Average weekly

1393.2503

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 104.9835 manats or 6.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,555.3895 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 9

1627.8180

July 16

1604.715

July 10

1633.6150

July 17

1571.463

July 11

1605.6585

July 18

1556.095

July 12

1602.7600

July 19

1544.943

July 13

1613.2150

July 20

1499.7315

Average weekly

1616.6133

Average weekly

1555.3895

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 10:54
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 82 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:27
Azerbaijan plans to increase exports to Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:50
Caspian littoral states to assess impact of economic activity in Caspian basin on ecology
Society 20 July 20:10
Tobacco production in Azerbaijan may increase by late 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy news 20 July 19:48
Azerbaijan’s Food Products Procurement and Supply OJSC discloses sales volumes (PHOTO)
Economy news 20 July 19:21
Latest
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 10:54
Siemens may build filling station for electric vehicles in Tashkent City
Economy news 10:53
Black Star Burger restaurant to open in Tashkent soon
Economy news 10:29
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 82 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:27
Uzbekistan eyes importing some consumer goods to curb inflation
Economy news 10:23
US-China trade war to depress WTI prices
Commentary 09:58
Azerbaijan plans to increase exports to Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:50
ULRP director says which measures needed to save Lake Urmia
Society 09:44
KNOC, SOCAR's interest for Uzbekistan hints at greater oil, gas exploration potential (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:39