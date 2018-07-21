Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21
By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 39.202 manats or 1.9 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,094.1144 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 9
|
2140.2065
|
July 16
|
2115.684
|
July 10
|
2140.3340
|
July 17
|
2110.227
|
July 11
|
2126.8955
|
July 18
|
2086.1465
|
July 12
|
2115.9645
|
July 19
|
2082.0325
|
July 13
|
2116.6020
|
July 20
|
2076.482
|
Average weekly
|
2128.0005
|
Average weekly
|
2094.1144
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.8642 manats or 3.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.5424 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 9
|
27.4062
|
July 16
|
26.9402
|
July 10
|
27.4121
|
July 17
|
26.8797
|
July 11
|
27.1023
|
July 18
|
26.5053
|
July 12
|
26.9140
|
July 19
|
26.3111
|
July 13
|
27.0898
|
July 20
|
26.076
|
Average weekly
|
27.18488
|
Average weekly
|
26.54246
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 40.2475 manats or 2.84 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,393.2503 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 9
|
1452.6755
|
July 16
|
1412.7
|
July 10
|
1448.5020
|
July 17
|
1407.9995
|
July 11
|
1427.7195
|
July 18
|
1389.002
|
July 12
|
1414.5700
|
July 19
|
1384.0975
|
July 13
|
1428.0085
|
July 20
|
1372.4525
|
Average weekly
|
1434.2951
|
Average weekly
|
1393.2503
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 104.9835 manats or 6.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,555.3895 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 9
|
1627.8180
|
July 16
|
1604.715
|
July 10
|
1633.6150
|
July 17
|
1571.463
|
July 11
|
1605.6585
|
July 18
|
1556.095
|
July 12
|
1602.7600
|
July 19
|
1544.943
|
July 13
|
1613.2150
|
July 20
|
1499.7315
|
Average weekly
|
1616.6133
|
Average weekly
|
1555.3895
