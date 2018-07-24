Price for gold, silver down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan have varied on July 24, gold and silver have fallen in price, platinum and palladium have risen in price, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 21,556 manats to 2072,5635 manats per ounce in the country on July 24, compared to the price on July 23.

The price of silver decreased by 0,2483 manats to 26,1064 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2,924 manats to 1408,79 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 27,846 to 1546,082 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 24, 2018 July 23, 2018 Gold XAU 2072.5635 2094,1195 Silver XAG 26,1064 26,3547 Platinium XPT 1408,79 1405,866 Palladium XPD 1546,082 1518,236

