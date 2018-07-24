Price for gold, silver down in Azerbaijan

24 July 2018 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan have varied on July 24, gold and silver have fallen in price, platinum and palladium have risen in price, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 21,556 manats to 2072,5635 manats per ounce in the country on July 24, compared to the price on July 23.

The price of silver decreased by 0,2483 manats to 26,1064 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2,924 manats to 1408,79 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 27,846 to 1546,082 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 24, 2018

July 23, 2018

Gold

XAU

2072.5635

2094,1195

Silver

XAG

26,1064

26,3547

Platinium

XPT

1408,79

1405,866

Palladium

XPD

1546,082

1518,236

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Another monitoring to be held on border of Azerbaijan and Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:40
Volume of planned investments in Portnovi project for 2018 revealed (Exclusive)
Tourism 10:30
Azmont announces time of opening Portonovi resort in Montenegro (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:17
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Azerbaijan eyes to export modern solar panels
Oil&Gas 07:25
Azerbaijan's negotiating over Karabakh conflict is biggest concession: Hajiyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 July 21:04
Latest
Turkmenistan discusses issues of investment co-op with countries of Central Asia
Business 12:56
Unemployment in Iran decreases
Business 12:54
Baku leads among among travel destinations among CIS states
Tourism 12:39
IEA’s Fatih Birol explains why sharp rise in oil price disadvantageous (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:38
Oil refinery in Turkmenbashi to buy drilling equipment
Oil&Gas 12:36
Tender: Iran’s agriculture ministry to buy crude sunflower seed oil
Tenders 12:35
Vietnam to assist Uzbekistan in developing agriculture
Economy news 12:34
Russia's Tyumen region eyes to start supplying its products to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 12:09
Iran calls for FAO’s active role in combating dust storms
Business 12:08