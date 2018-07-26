Gold continues to rise in price in Azerbaijan

26 July 2018 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan continue on July 26 the rise, which started on July 23, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 11,7725 manats 2093,6775 manats per ounce in the country on July 26, compared to the price on July 25.

The price of silver increased by by 0,227 manats to 26,5226 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 12,7415 manats to 1430,2865 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 34,408 manats to 1588,905 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 26, 2018

July 25, 2018

Gold

XAU

2093,6775

2081,905

Silver

XAG

26,5226

26,2956

Platinium

XPT

1430,2865

1417,545

Palladium

XPD

1588,905

1554,497

