European plane makers to have "tough days" ahead: Iran official (Exclusive)

26 July 2018 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 26

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend:

Maqsood Samani, the chairman of the Association of Iranian Airlines, said the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed restrictions on European plane makers, adding that plane makers will have "tough days" ahead.

"With the restrictions imposed by the OFAC on European aircraft companies, it would not be an easy task for them to deliver planes to Iran," Samani told Trend on July 24.

"They will have a tough time ahead and need to talk OFAC into allowing them [to maintain their contracts]".

Referring to recent remarks by Iran's Deputy Transport Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan that Tehran is seeking to put its contacts with global aviation giants Airbus, Boeing and ATR on hold, Samani said efforts are aimed at suspending the deals to address the problem.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said the government would make all-out efforts to upgrade the country’s ageing fleet and offer suitable services to people.

He added that this is not the first time that Washington is seeking to impose sanctions on Tehran, expressing the hope that Iran could pass through tough days one more time.

Iran Air and the French-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR spent months negotiating an order for 20 ATR 72-600 aircraft worth $576 million at list prices, with options for another 20.

During a January 2016 visit to Paris by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Tehran signed a major contract with Airbus worth about $27 billion to buy 118 planes.

Later in June 2016, Iran sealed another deal worth around $25 billion with the US aerospace heavyweight, Boeing, for the purchase of 100 passenger planes.

In December 2016, the deal with Boeing was finalized, allowing Iran to buy 80 planes within 10 years.

Iran has so far imported only about 11 aircraft, three from Airbus and eight from ATR.

In a speech from the White House on May 8, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, US, UK, France and Germany).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi Arabia halts oil exports in Red Sea lane after Houthi attacks
Oil&Gas 15:38
Iran calls for broadening of tourism co-op with Azerbaijan
Tourism 13:37
Sukhoi ready to offer new version of jets to Iran despite US sanctions (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:55
Uzbek construction firm eyes Iranian, Afghan, Pakistani markets with new product
Economy news 10:33
Iran sets up export management firms in industrial towns
Business 25 July 21:00
China, Europe keen to enhance ties with Iran – official (Exclusive)
Business 25 July 20:14
Latest
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan put border power line into operation
Oil&Gas 16:45
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy high pressure flexible hose ‎
Tenders 16:06
Japanese company to design Uzbekistan's first skyscraper in Tashkent
Economy news 16:06
Loading/unloading of oil products at Iran ports sharply falls
Business 15:51
Azerbaijan demonstrating high principles of peace and tolerance: expert
Society 15:51
China's Xi urges global institutions to fight trade protectionism
China 15:46
UAE ready to take on greater security burden in Middle East
Arab World 15:45
Fitch: Kazakh bank will have to incur additional impairment losses
Economy news 15:44
Shekel stronger against dollar on US-EU trade talks
Israel 15:41