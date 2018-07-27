Gold continues to rise in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan changed over to decline on July 27, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 12,0445 manats to 2081,633 manats per ounce in the country on July 27, compared to the price on July 26.

The price of silver decreased by 0,2755 manats to 26,2471 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 21,352 manats to 1408,9345 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 5,967 manats to 1582,938 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 27, 2018 July 26, 2018 Gold XAU 2081,633 2093,6775 Silver XAG 26,2471 26,5226 Platinium XPT 1408,9345 1430,2865 Palladium XPD 1582,938 1588,905

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news