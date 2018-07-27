Gold continues to rise in price in Azerbaijan

27 July 2018 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan changed over to decline on July 27, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 12,0445 manats to 2081,633 manats per ounce in the country on July 27, compared to the price on July 26.

The price of silver decreased by 0,2755 manats to 26,2471 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 21,352 manats to 1408,9345 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 5,967 manats to 1582,938 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 27, 2018

July 26, 2018

Gold

XAU

2081,633

2093,6775

Silver

XAG

26,2471

26,5226

Platinium

XPT

1408,9345

1430,2865

Palladium

XPD

1582,938

1588,905

Gold continues to rise in price in Azerbaijan
