Gold, silver bars drop in price in Azerbaijan

The prices for gold and silver bars in Azerbaijan have decreased, while the prices for other precious metals have increased August 1, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.3035 manats to 2075.751 manats per ounce in the country on August 1, compared to the price on July 31.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0308 manats, to 26.2988 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 9.367 manats to 1421.1745 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 1586.202 manats to 1586.202 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 1, 2018 July 31, 2018 Gold XAU 2075.751 2078.0545 Silver XAG 26.2988 26.3296 Platinium XPT 1421.1745 1411.8075 Palladium XPD 1586.202 1582.9125

The precious metals include gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group, such as palladium and iridium, brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in bars, coins or powders and have a quality certificate.

