Gold, silver bars drop in price in Azerbaijan

1 August 2018 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.1

Trend:

The prices for gold and silver bars in Azerbaijan have decreased, while the prices for other precious metals have increased August 1, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.3035 manats to 2075.751 manats per ounce in the country on August 1, compared to the price on July 31.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0308 manats, to 26.2988 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 9.367 manats to 1421.1745 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 1586.202 manats to 1586.202 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 1, 2018

July 31, 2018

Gold

XAU

2075.751

2078.0545

Silver

XAG

26.2988

26.3296

Platinium

XPT

1421.1745

1411.8075

Palladium

XPD

1586.202

1582.9125

The precious metals include gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group, such as palladium and iridium, brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in bars, coins or powders and have a quality certificate.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan resume growth
Economy news 31 July 11:05
Precious metals continue to drop in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 30 July 10:36
Foreign exchange reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan may grow by 70%
Economy news 28 July 13:37
Gold continues to rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 27 July 11:09
Gold continues to rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 26 July 11:08
Central Bank of Azerbaijan may significantly reduce discount rate
Economy news 25 July 17:44
Latest
Uzbekistan reveals commissioning date of country's first ski restort
Tourism 10:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:53
Prices for agricultural poroducts down in Kazakhstan
Economy news 10:51
Iran gas exports unsanctionable – NIGC head
Oil&Gas 10:43
National Bank of Kazakhstan suspends license of Qazaq banki
Kazakhstan 10:32
Uzbek health ministry announces tender to purchase food supplements
Tenders 10:27
German Chancellor Merkel to visit Georgia soon
Europe 10:21
IMF: Uzbekistan needs to increase energy and utility tariffs
Economy news 10:14
Uzbek Interior Ministry announces tender for repairs
Tenders 10:13