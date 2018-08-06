China’s HKC Corporation interested in plant construction in Kazakhstan

6 August 2018 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

China’s HKC Corporation Limited, which is one of the five companies of China in the market for the production of monitors and TV sets, intends to build an assembly plant in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region, Kazakh Invest national company said Aug. 3.

Reportedly, the amount of planned investments at the initial stage is estimated at $20 million.

The planned capacity of the plant is three million TV sets per year.

"The advantage of Kostanay for us is the close location with Russia and with other CIS countries," vice president of the company, said. "We have big plans for the implementation of the abovementioned project. We intend to explore everything and then start the implementation."

"Presently, the main goal is to reach the world level," he said. "There is an assembly plant in Holland, where two million TV sets are produced per year. In the CIS we intend to build a plant with a capacity of three million TV sets a year."

According to Chinese investors, the project involves the creation of 500 jobs. Employees of the future plant will be recruited among the local population.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US dollar falls in price in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 09:49
China state media attacks Trump on trade in unusually harsh terms
China 06:29
Almaty City Health Department to buy diesel fuel via tender
Tenders 5 August 13:49
Indian business circles interested in managing Kazakhstan’s big airports
Kazakhstan 5 August 12:18
Kazakh district announces tender for gasoline purchase
Economy news 4 August 15:37
Tender for gasoline purchase in Kazakhstan
Economy news 4 August 14:51
Latest
Japanese companies to expand activity in Uzbekistan's gas chemical industry
Oil&Gas 09:49
US dollar falls in price in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 09:49
Share of natural gas in electricity generation in Turkey exceeds 30%
Oil&Gas 09:48
Turkmen state gas concern to acquire equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
TAP’s Belgian shareholder reveals volume of investments
Oil&Gas 09:39
US restoring large-scale sanctions against Iran
Nuclear Program 09:38
Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain
Economy news 09:37
Iran, Turkmenistan take gas dispute to arbitration
Iran 09:36
Azerbaijan eyes to strengthen co-op with Arab countries
Economy news 09:35