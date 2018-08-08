Iran exporting construction materials to Europe, Asia

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 8

Trend:

The head of Iran's Central Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC) said the country is currently exporting construction equipment and materials to European and Asian markets.

"Iranian building construction materials are being exported to European, Middle Eastern and Asian markets and this indicates a growth in the production of such products," Bahman Abdollahi told IRNA news agency on.

He added that the untapped potential of the construction industry could help create jobs and bring down unemployment in the country.

"High quality of Iranian construction materials has encouraged (foreign) markets to be among importers of the products," he said.

The Iranian cement industry boasts an output capacity of about 90 million tons, only 56 percent of which are used in the local market.

Exports, the only way out of a domestic demand deadlock, stand at a maximum of 8-9 million tons and in the best-case scenario can reach over 10 million tons by the end of the current Iranian year.

