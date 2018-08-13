Belarus concern, Uzbek region to co-op in textile industry

13 August 2018 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Belarus concern Bellegprom and the Tashkent region of Uzbekistan signed a protocol of intent with the aim of expanding cooperation in the textile industry, the concern said.

The document was signed following a meeting between the head of the Tashkent regional administration and the chairman of the Bellegprom concern.

The parties showed interest in developing cooperation in the textile and leather-shoe industries between the enterprises of Belarus and Uzbekistan.

In 1H2018, the exports of Bellegprom to Uzbekistan amounted to $293,900, which is 5.1 percent more compared to the same period last year. Export deliveries grew primarily due to an increase in the export of fabrics (3.4 times), hosiery (7 times) and corsetry (1.7 times).

The main exports are sewing and knitted goods, linens made from cellulosic fibers (Iscozh OJSC), artificial and synthetic fabrics (Mogotex OJSC, Kamvol OJSC), knitted fabrics (Belfa JSC), textile haberdashery (Lenta OJSC), etc.

Exports from Uzbekistan to Belarus mainly consist of cotton yarn, cotton fiber and knitted cotton linens.

It was earlier announced that the Tashkent region of Uzbekistan is interested in joint production of furniture with the Minsk region of Belarus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey takes lead from Russia by number of new enterprises in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:21
Uzbekistan’s state committee announces tender for rendering consulting services
Tenders 12 August 21:10
Tax revenues of Uzbekistan's budget increase by almost half
Economy news 11 August 15:41
Uzbekistan attracting investments in light industry of Tashkent (PHOTO)
Economy news 11 August 15:32
Belarus concern, Uzbek region to co-op in textile industry
Economy news 10 August 20:06
Uzbekistan revolutionizing construction industry, eyes to replace iron with basalt
Economy news 10 August 19:57
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:29
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 13
Economy news 09:48
LuzanFan support helps a lot - Azerbaijani gymnast Yelizaveta Luzan
Society 09:42
Iran to use European SMEs to circumvent US sanctions
Business 09:24
Turkmenistan, Japan Bank for International Cooperation mull prospects of co-op
Economy news 09:23
Turkey takes lead from Russia by number of new enterprises in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:21
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan's Mangystau, Russia up by over 9%
Economy news 09:19
Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region eyes to increase export volume of processed products
Economy news 09:18
Additional investments in expansion of Azerbaijan's Yalama Agricultural Park announced
Economy news 09:17