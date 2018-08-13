Belarus concern, Uzbek region to co-op in textile industry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Belarus concern Bellegprom and the Tashkent region of Uzbekistan signed a protocol of intent with the aim of expanding cooperation in the textile industry, the concern said.

The document was signed following a meeting between the head of the Tashkent regional administration and the chairman of the Bellegprom concern.

The parties showed interest in developing cooperation in the textile and leather-shoe industries between the enterprises of Belarus and Uzbekistan.

In 1H2018, the exports of Bellegprom to Uzbekistan amounted to $293,900, which is 5.1 percent more compared to the same period last year. Export deliveries grew primarily due to an increase in the export of fabrics (3.4 times), hosiery (7 times) and corsetry (1.7 times).

The main exports are sewing and knitted goods, linens made from cellulosic fibers (Iscozh OJSC), artificial and synthetic fabrics (Mogotex OJSC, Kamvol OJSC), knitted fabrics (Belfa JSC), textile haberdashery (Lenta OJSC), etc.

Exports from Uzbekistan to Belarus mainly consist of cotton yarn, cotton fiber and knitted cotton linens.

It was earlier announced that the Tashkent region of Uzbekistan is interested in joint production of furniture with the Minsk region of Belarus.

