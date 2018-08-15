Gold price decreases, palladium grows in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have decreased except for palladium in Azerbaijan August 15, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 12.716 manats to 2,019.2005 manats per ounce in the country on August 15, compared to the price on August 14.

The price of silver decreased by 0.151 manats to 25.4363 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 16.5405 manats to 1,343.57 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 4.352 manats to 1,519.987 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 15, 2018 August 14, 2018 Gold XAU 2,019.2005 2,031.9165 Silver XAG 25.4363 25.5873 Platinium XPT 1,343.57 1,360.1105 Palladium XPD 1,519.987 1,515.635

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news