Gold price decreases, palladium grows in price in Azerbaijan

15 August 2018 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have decreased except for palladium in Azerbaijan August 15, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 12.716 manats to 2,019.2005 manats per ounce in the country on August 15, compared to the price on August 14.

The price of silver decreased by 0.151 manats to 25.4363 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 16.5405 manats to 1,343.57 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 4.352 manats to 1,519.987 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 15, 2018

August 14, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,019.2005

2,031.9165

Silver

XAG

25.4363

25.5873

Platinium

XPT

1,343.57

1,360.1105

Palladium

XPD

1,519.987

1,515.635

