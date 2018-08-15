Share of foreign investments in Astana exceeds 27 percent

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Since the beginning of the year, 519.9 billion tenge has been attracted to the economy of Astana, the administration of the capital of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

The share of foreign investments in comparison with the corresponding period of 2017 has increased from 10.5 percent to 27.1 percent.

The volume of extra-budgetary investments has increased from 342.4 billion tenge in January-July 2017 to 461.3 billion tenge in January-July 2018. Their share in the total volume of investments in fixed assets amounted to 88.7 percent.

The industry growth amounted to 3.1 percent (331.6 billion tenge), including the growth of the manufacturing industry by 3.5 percent.

The volume of products manufactured by small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in 1Q2018 has increased by 6.8 percent to 908.8 billion tenge. Tax revenues from SMEs amounted to 214 billion tenge (or 46 percent of total tax revenues and payments).

The trade turnover of the capital city has increased by 3.6 percent, amounting to 650.8 billion tenge.

The volume of revenues of the state budget amounted to 556.2 billion tenge (an increase of 2.3 percent) as of August 1.

In the second half of the year, it is planned to implement major investment infrastructure projects, such as a new light rail transport system, construction of storm sewers, CHPP-2 (Central Heating and Power Plant), CHPP-3, construction of roads, multi-storey residential complexes and other facilities.

In total, it is planned to implement projects worth more than 470.5 billion tenge by the end of the year.

The exchange rate of Kazakh tenge as of Aug. 15 is 363.28 USD / KZT.

