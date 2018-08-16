Gold prices in Azerbaijan hit 20-month low

16 August 2018 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have decreased in Azerbaijan August 16, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased to a 20-month low, by 23.528 manats to 1,995.6725 manats per ounce in the country on August 16, compared to the price on August 15. The last time the price of gold was below 2,000 manats on December 28, 2016 (1,997.5722).

The price of silver decreased by 0.7605 manats to 24.6758 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 30.3965 manats to 1,313.1735 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 62.237 manats to 1,457.75 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 16, 2018

August 15, 2018

Gold

XAU

1,995.6725

2,019.2005

Silver

XAG

24.6758

25.4363

Platinium

XPT

1,313.1735

1,343.57

Palladium

XPD

1,457.75

1,519.987

