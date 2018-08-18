Turkmenistan may join BTK project

18 August 2018 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project may be continued, Turkish Ambassador to Turkmenistan Mustafa Kapucu said, the Turkish media reported Aug. 18.

He said that the relevant projects have already been prepared by the Turkish side.

The ambassador noted that this route may be used by Turkmenistan to export energy resources extracted there to world markets.

“We have plans to extend the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project,” Kapucu said. “This route is of strategic importance for both Turkey and Turkmenistan. Ashgabat exports oil and gas and they want to increase their revenues. Turkmenistan’s gas reserves are estimated at 26 billion cubic meters.”

The official opening ceremony of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct. 30 last year. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan to celebrate Eid al-Adha holidays for 3 days
Turkmenistan 17:18
Turkey won’t change its course due to outer economic pressure - Erdogan
Turkey 15:23
Turkmenistan extends tender for modernization of shoe company
Turkmenistan 13:47
Turkmenistan starts preparations for Caspian Economic Forum
Economy news 13:34
Turkmenistan's state oil concern to buy equipment, construction materials
Tenders 11:17
Turkey's Albayrak, French counterpart discuss U.S. sanctions, cooperation: ministry
World 17 August 23:42
Latest
Quake rattles southern Costa Rica, Panama; no damage reported
Other News 18:38
Central Bank of Iran to start presale of millions of gold coins
Business 17:57
Turkmenistan to celebrate Eid al-Adha holidays for 3 days
Turkmenistan 17:18
Arab Israeli attempts to stab cop in Jerusalem’s Old City, is shot dead
Israel 17:10
US gov’t seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger - sources
US 17:05
Belarus' Lukashenko dismisses top ministers, names new PM
Other News 16:57
Merkel’s visit of utmost importance: Georgian PM
Georgia 16:42
German KfW, Georgian Oil and Gas Corp to ink 150M euro loan deal for gas storage
Georgia 16:31
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to increase: AzTA
Tourism 16:20