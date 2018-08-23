Uzbekistan, Belarus to expand co-op in various sectors of economy

23 August 2018 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The capital of Uzbekistan will host the 6th meeting of the Uzbek-Belarusian intergovernmental commission for bilateral cooperation on August 23-24, the Uzbek media reported.

The meeting will be chaired by Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Nodir Otajonov and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Mikhail Rusyi.

“The agenda of the meeting includes discussion of perspective directions of bilateral cooperation in engineering, agriculture, light and food industries, science and high technologies, education, medicine and tourism,” the Embassy of Belarus in Tashkent said in a message.

The Belarusian government delegation will also visit a number of production facilities where joint Belarusian-Uzbek cooperation projects are being implemented and will take part in the solemn opening ceremony of the bust and street named after the people’s poet of Belarus Yakub Kolas in Tashkent city.

