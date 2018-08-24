Gold, silver decrease in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals, except for palladium, have decreased in Azerbaijan August 24, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 11.6705 manats to 2,019.702 manats per ounce in the country on August 24, compared to the price on August 21.

No prices for precious metals were set on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 due to Eid al-Adha holidays.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4192 manats to 24.757 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 31.348 manats to 1,328.312 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 7.31 manats to 1,563.0735 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 24, 2018 August 21, 2018 Gold XAU 2,019.702 2,031.3725 Silver XAG 24.757 25.1762 Platinium XPT 1,328.312 1,359.66 Palladium XPD 1,563.0735 1,555.7635

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

