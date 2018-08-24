Gold, silver decrease in price in Azerbaijan

24 August 2018 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals, except for palladium, have decreased in Azerbaijan August 24, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 11.6705 manats to 2,019.702 manats per ounce in the country on August 24, compared to the price on August 21.

No prices for precious metals were set on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 due to Eid al-Adha holidays.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4192 manats to 24.757 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 31.348 manats to 1,328.312 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 7.31 manats to 1,563.0735 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 24, 2018

August 21, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,019.702

2,031.3725

Silver

XAG

24.757

25.1762

Platinium

XPT

1,328.312

1,359.66

Palladium

XPD

1,563.0735

1,555.7635

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for Aug. 24
Economy news 21 August 17:11
Precious metals continue rising in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 21 August 10:38
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for Aug. 21
Economy news 20 August 17:05
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceeds supply
Economy news 20 August 15:21
Precious metals rising in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20 August 09:58
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 18 August 13:15
Latest
Russian billionaire may allocate $100M to support Uzbek soccer team
Economy news 12:11
Kaspersky to help to strengthen information security of SOCAR (Exclusive)
ICT 12:07
Prices on real estate in Tashkent increase
Economy news 12:05
Concert dedicated to centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic held in Sacramento (PHOTO)
Society 11:42
Largest cement plant in Central Asia commissioned in Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:40
Russian tourist inflow to Turkey increases by nearly 30%
Tourism 11:39
EU extends ban on sale of 'binary' options to retail customers
Europe 11:33
Cereal production in Kazakhstan up
Economy news 11:32
India, China agree to expand military ties after defense talks
China 11:32