Kazakhstan to supply barley and corn to Chinese market

11 September 2018 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

The Chinese inspectors have arrived in Kazakhstan, they will visit 18 enterprises producing barley and corn, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan Nuraly Bukeikhanov said, Kazinform reported.

The deputy chairman of the board said today more than 25 agricultural commodity groups produced in Kazakhstan, are exportable to China. These are frozen beef, lamb, wheat, crop products, confectionery products, manufacturing products.

"Currently, Chinese inspectors visit Kazakhstan, they conduct inspection at 18 enterprises producing barley and corn, we expect that by the end of the year the products of these enterprises will be given access to the Chinese market," Nuraly Bukeikhanov said at the Kazakh-Chinese business forum.

"In addition, it is expected that the centers of slaughter of cattle, as well as a number of other enterprises whose products will have access to the supply of goods to China, will undergo re-inspection at the end of September," he added.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's exports to China exceeded $ 5.6 billion last year. The imports from China amounted to $4,492 billion.

