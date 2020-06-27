Sales of wine sector decrease in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The sales of the wine sector have decreased under the influence of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020 in Georgia, said Minister of Agriculture Levan Davitashvili, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The minister noted that the decrease is 10-15 percent comparing to the same period of the last year.

"We have had numerous meetings with entrepreneurs, viticulturists and representatives of wine companies to discuss the issue. We know that due to the pandemic, tourism-related sectors, including the wine sector, have some difficulties with sales,” said Davitashvili.

According to him, export sales in some markets have declined, while the HORECA sector - hotels, restaurants and cafes, where the product is delivered directly, was actually closed due to the pandemic.

"Th situation has affected wine sales as well. Our sales have decreased by over 10-15 percent compared to the same period of the previous year," the minister noted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356