Turkmenistan, UAE discuss number of issues of mutual interest

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Berdiniyaz Matiyev and the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Alhay Alhameli in a meeting in Ashgabat on Monday discussed the participation of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Expo 2020 Dubai, Trend reports cinting Business Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Al Hameli highlighted the depth of the UAE-Turkmenistan relations in all fields, praising the cooperation, friendship and historical bonds between the two friendly countries.

Matiyev, in turn, praised the strong and deep-rooted ties between the two countries and the constructive cooperation at all levels. He wished the Ambassador success in his work, stressing the readiness of his country's government to provide all support to facilitate his tasks.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to expand ties, as well as a number of issues of common interest. One of the important topics of discussion was the possible participation of the President of Turkmenistan in Expo 2020, scheduled to be held in Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai starts on October 1, 2021 and will run until March 31, 2022. Currently, more than 190 countries have confirmed their participation, and the organizers expect about 25 million visitors. Day of Turkmenistan at the exhibition is scheduled for October 9.