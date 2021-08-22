Geostat shares data on Georgian external merchandise trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

External merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to $7.48 billion from January through July 2021, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

As reported, this is 21.8 percent higher year on year.

The value of export increased by 27.8 percent reaching $2.27 billion, while the import increased by 19.3 percent and amounted to $5.20 billion.

The trade deficit equaled $2.93 billion and its share in trade turnover constituted 39.2 percent.

The external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to $6.20 billion from January through June 2021, 20.7 percent higher than the same period of 2020.

From January through June 2021 the share of the top ten trading partners by exports in the total exports of Georgia amounted to 77.9 percent. The top partners were China ($289.9 million), Russia ($263.7 million) and Azerbaijan ($244.4 million).

