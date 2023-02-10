Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan discloses investments of residents of economic zones on liberated lands

Business Materials 10 February 2023 17:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses investments of residents of economic zones on liberated lands

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The investment cost of projects of residents from economic zones on Azerbaijan’s liberated lands is 84 million manat ($49.4 million), Head of the Department at the Ministry of Economy Zamin Badirkhanov said at today’s event on "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s tax system: toward new challenges," Trend reports.

According to him, the Aghdam Industrial Park’s residents invested 66 million manat ($38.8 million) in their enterprises, while residents of the Araz Valley Economic Zone invested 18 million manat ($10.58 million).

"Thus, these enterprises are expected to provide around 800 permanent jobs in the Aghdam Economic Zone, and 250 jobs – in the Araz Valley Economic Zone. As of today, 12 residents are registered in the Aghdam Industrial Park, whereas two residents and one non-resident are in the Araz Valley Economic Zone," he added.

Badirkhanov noted that some residents are already completing the construction of their enterprises.

