Gas consumption down in Azerbaijan

25 July 2018 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Daily volumes of gas supplied to the population and other consumers in Azerbaijan stood at 7.720 million cubic meters as of July 23, Azerigas production union of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR told Trend.

These volumes amounted to 8.402 million cubic meters as of mid-June.

The daily gas consumption volume stood at 5.420 million cubic meters and 2.3 million cubic meters in Baku and in the country’s regions, respectively as of July 23.

Thus, the gas demand in Azerbaijan has dropped by 8.12 percent as compared to June.

The number of gas consumers in Azerbaijan exceeds 2.1 million, while the gas supply level in the country nears 93 percent, according to Azerigas.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

