SOCAR Balkan announces time frame for creation of IAP company (Exclusive)

27 July 2018 07:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

A company to implement the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) project will be established until September 2018, Director of SOCAR Balkan company Murad Heydarov told Trend.

The head of the company noted that the process of IAP implementation is proceeding well.

"The work on the creation of a company for the IAP project continues. SOCAR is not a participant of the project, but acts as a technical consultant, cooperates with participants and provides them with assistance. By September, IAP member countries will have created a project company, and this will be a very big step in the development of the project," Heydarov said.

The establishment of a company for the IAP project, involving the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is provided for in the letter of intent signed by the companies Plinacro (Croatia), Albgaz (Albania) and Montenegro Bonus (Montenegro). The document was signed at the fourth meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor in Baku.

IAP is planned to connect in the Albanian city of Fieri to the TAP gas pipeline, which is intended for the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe. Through IAP, Azerbaijani gas will be supplied to several countries of Southeastern Europe.

The 516-kilometer pipeline will pass through Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and will end in Croatia. The pipeline will have a flow capacity of five billion cubic meters of gas per year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MTsurkovTrend

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenian PM's statements don't stand any criticism: political analyst
Politics 26 July 21:33
Banks in Azerbaijan increase total capitalization by 5%
Economy news 26 July 20:57
Agency talks on Azerbaijani insurance companies’ participation in mandatory medical insurance project (Exclusive)
Economy news 26 July 20:47
Azerbaijan faces shortage of personnel able to use agricultural machinery
Economy news 26 July 20:44
Azerbaijan - most interested party in soonest settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 July 20:33
Azerbaijan eyes to fully provide itself with seeds of main grain crops
Economy news 26 July 19:54
Latest
US tightening grip on Cuba: Raul Castro
US 08:25
North Korea hands over remains of fallen American soldiers to US
US 06:35
US Reunites 1,442 Migrant Children With Parents
Other News 05:52
Pence calls out N.Korea's religious persecution
US 03:10
Oil prices kept rising amid supply concerns
Oil&Gas 02:12
Polish president signs judicial appointments law despite protests
Other News 01:23
We suspect arson, Greek minister says of wildfire
Europe 00:22
Robert Kocharyan charged over 2008 March 1 case
Armenia 26 July 23:16
China, Uganda pledge to deepen bilateral cooperation
China 26 July 23:13