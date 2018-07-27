Turkmenistan, Afghanistan put border power line into operation

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a letter to participants of the opening ceremony of the 110 kV power transmission line (PTL) Rabat-Kashan - Kalay-Nau (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan), the Turkmen government said in a statement July 26.

Millions of kilowatt–hours of Turkmen electricity have already been transmitted to the neighboring country along the routes of Imamnazar–Andkhoy and Serkhetabat-Herat, which created conditions for improving the social and living conditions of Afghan consumers, opening new production facilities and jobs, the message says.

In addition to the already existing lines, the new transmission line will become the first in providing additional electricity supplies in Kerki-Hamyap-Garkyn, Marchak (Turkmenistan)-Marchak (Afghanistan) and Rabat-Kashan - Kalay-Nau areas. Its transmission capacity will amount to 100 megawatts per hour.

The commissioning of power transmission lines along these directions will help to boost electricity supplies to various provinces of Afghanistan.

Earlier it was reported that, the capacity of "Rabat-Kashan" substation in Mary velayat (region) and "Atamyrat" substation in Lebap velayat of Turkmenistan have been expanded in order to ensure sustainable electricity supply.

