Kazakhstan reveals planned volume of gasoline output at three refineries

30 July 2018 09:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The volume of gasoline production at three oil refineries of Kazakhstan, namely, Pavlodar, Atyrau and Shymkent, is expected to stand at 4.102 million tons by late 2018, said the country’s Vice-Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

"It is planned to produce 3.572 million tons and 5.220 million tons of K4 and K5 gasoline at Kazakh refineries in 2018 and 2019, respectively, in accordance with the requirements of the Technical Regulations of the Customs Union," he said.

Mirzagaliyev noted that after completing the modernization of the refineries, Kazakhstan's domestic market demand will be completely covered by the local oil products.

"Kazakhstan's refineries will fully meet the domestic market demand for petroleum products by late 2018. Excess volumes may be exported," he said.

Modernization of the Pavlodar petrochemical plant was completed in December 2017. At the same time, the modernization of Atyrau oil refinery has been completed.

As for the reconstruction and modernization of the Shymkent oil refinery, the first stage was completed in June 2017, and the second stage was finished on March 15, 2018. Currently, commissioning work is underway there, which is expected to be completed by September 2018.

