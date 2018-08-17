Uzbekistan & Tajikistan to build hydroelectric power stations

17 August 2018 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will jointly build two hydroelectric power stations, Uzbek media reported citing to the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Two hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 320 megawatts will be built on the Zarafshan River, flowing through the territory of the two countries, Mirziyoyev said after the talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon Aug. 17.

According to the president of Tajikistan, there are ready-made projects that have been audited by international organizations. Emomali Rahmon added that the two countries will use the electricity produced at these stations to develop their economies.

"The intergovernmental commission between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will consider the issue," the Uzbek president noted.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev had earlier said that there are still many unused cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

"By continuing work at the current rate, we will soon bring the volume of trade to $500 million. In fact, our potential is at least $1 billion," President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The intergovernmental commission on trade and economic partnership is entrusted to consistently continue work on building up mutual trade and diversifying its structure.

The need to take joint measures to expand cooperation between business structures and bordering regions of the two countries was stressed. Agreements have been reached to accelerate the implementation of projects for the assembly of agricultural machinery, production of building materials , food products, finished textile, electrical products and other goods.

---

