Date of ban on import of Russia's gasoline to Kazakhstan revealed

20 August 2018 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The ban on the import of gasoline from Russia to Kazakhstan will enter into force on August 26, Kazakh media reported.

The corresponding order was adopted by the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan on July 3, 2018 and was published in the "Kazakhstanskaya Pravda" newspaper on August 16, 2018.

The ban on the import of gasoline from Russia by rail has been introduced for a period of three months, the document said.

The order will come into force upon expiration of ten calendar days after its first official publication, the message said.

Earlier, the Vice-Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov explained that such a ban is introduced due to an overabundance of gasoline in the Kazakhstan market.

"This decision was made due to the fact that we have an overabundance of the AI-92 gasoline on the market. In principle, the consumers guess the overabundance by the price. It is not growing and it is even below the level in January-December last year. We have discussed this issue with the Russian side in advance. This is not news for them," the vice minister said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan OKs over 1,000 applications for preferential mortgage
Economy news 16:28
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Georgia grows
Economy news 16:25
CPC announces tender for supply of cable products
Tenders 16:02
Caspian pipeline consortium announces tender for supply of equipment
Tenders 15:30
Uzbekistan, Russia to create joint business incubators
Economy news 15:09
Russia to do everything to streghten relations with Azerbaijan - ambassador
Politics 14:29
Latest
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for Aug. 21
Economy news 17:05
Iran officially ditches US dollar in trade
Business 16:49
Several banks in Azerbaijan to work on Eid al-Adha holidays (LIST)
Society 16:47
Kazakhstan OKs over 1,000 applications for preferential mortgage
Economy news 16:28
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Georgia grows
Economy news 16:25
Over 60% of Iranian banks' 4-month loans fall on working capital
Business 16:23
Turkey, Uzbekistan buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 16:11
CPC announces tender for supply of cable products
Tenders 16:02
Uzbekistan and Turkey to increase trade turnover 2.5 times
Economy news 16:00