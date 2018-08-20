Date of ban on import of Russia's gasoline to Kazakhstan revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The ban on the import of gasoline from Russia to Kazakhstan will enter into force on August 26, Kazakh media reported.

The corresponding order was adopted by the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan on July 3, 2018 and was published in the "Kazakhstanskaya Pravda" newspaper on August 16, 2018.

The ban on the import of gasoline from Russia by rail has been introduced for a period of three months, the document said.

The order will come into force upon expiration of ten calendar days after its first official publication, the message said.

Earlier, the Vice-Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov explained that such a ban is introduced due to an overabundance of gasoline in the Kazakhstan market.

"This decision was made due to the fact that we have an overabundance of the AI-92 gasoline on the market. In principle, the consumers guess the overabundance by the price. It is not growing and it is even below the level in January-December last year. We have discussed this issue with the Russian side in advance. This is not news for them," the vice minister said.

