Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna to finance construction of Saryarka gas pipeline

1 September 2018 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC will finance 20 percent of the cost of construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Yerbolat Dossayev told Interfax-Kazakhstan.

He noted that the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Development Bank will pay the rest of the construction cost.

He explained that Samruk-Kazyna will participate in the construction through Astana Gas KMG LLP, a subsidiary of KazTransGaz JSC.

The Saryarka gas pipeline is planned to be built in four stages. The first stage involves the construction of the gas pipeline on the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan-Karaganda-Astana route with a length of 1,081 km.

In the second stage, it is envisaged to extend the gas pipeline from Astana to Kokshetau, in the third stage - to Petropavlovsk.

The final, fourth stage, provide the construction of compressor stations Zhezkazgan and Temirtau.

