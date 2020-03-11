Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview)

Oil&Gas 11 March 2020 10:17 (UTC+04:00)
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Trend’s exclusive interview with Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek

“It is my first interview to Azerbaijani media. It is a pleasure for me after three months and a few weeks in this country. I thank the government, the people of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and for making me and my family feel much at home,” said the ambassador.

Overview of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel

Deek said that the relations between Israel and Azerbaijan are at the level of strategic partnership that is now growing and growing with time.

“We cooperate in various fields and now we are very much trying to even more develop the economic relations. One of the main indicators of the rise of economic relations is the tourism industry. In 2016, we had 10,000 tourists from Israel coming to Azerbaijan and in 2019, it reached 65,000, which is 500 percent increase in less than four years. That’s one indicator of the strengthening relations between the two countries on the peoples’ level. When relations between people are getting stronger and closer, we also see its impact on business relations, economic cooperation between the two countries. Right now, we have companies from Israel coming here and working together with Azerbaijani partners, Azerbaijani government, private sector in the fields of communication, agriculture, water management, technologies. That’s what we hope to continue to grow in my time here with the hope that the total trade between the countries will continue going up. Right now it is not high enough in my opinion, but it is growing,” said the Israeli ambassador.

Energy cooperation

Deek said there are three major areas of energy cooperation between the two countries with one of them being oil.

He noted that Azerbaijani oil covers 30 percent of oil consumption in Israel.

“So, for us, that is a very strategic element of our cooperation in relationship,” said the diplomat.

Deek went on to add that the second area of cooperation is gas exploration.

“Azerbaijan has many decades of experience in exploring and extracting oil and gas onshore and offshore. In Israel, we have only recently, about ten years ago discovered large amounts of gas in the Mediterranean Sea. We are extracting gas and trying to send it to Europe. I think in that sense, firstly, Israel and Azerbaijan are both a part of the same effort of trying to diversify the sources of gas that goes to Europe, instead of keeping everything in the hands of one country. Secondly, I believe that there is a lot of room and potential for Azerbaijani companies with their experience and knowledge they have to come to Israel and to try to explore gas in several places where we are still publishing tenders for companies who want to come and explore. We’ve already found very significant volumes of gas in Tamar, Leviathan and we believe there is even more gas in the sea. We’ve signed cooperation agreements and gas sales agreements with our neighbors. We sell gas to Egypt, Jordan. Now we’ve agreed on construction of the EastMed pipeline. Only recently, about three months ago, we opened EastMed Gas Forum. We would like to have Azerbaijani companies coming to Israel and joining the efforts for exploration. It is also a part of increasing our bilateral trade,” said the envoy.

He believes that the third area of cooperation is alternative energy.

“Azerbaijan right now is trying to develop more and more alternative energy resources. It has published tenders and is trying to develop wind and solar energy spheres. Israel is quite advanced in solar energy. We’ve begun to develop our solar energy more than a decade ago, much before most countries in the world. Already in 60s, houses in Israel had a solar panel on the roof. Now, of course, we have much more advanced solar energy technologies that are able to generate more power using the solar energy. Azerbaijan is now entering the world of alternative energy in the last few years and it has advanced already. Solar energy is a field where I would like to see more cooperation between our countries,” said Deek.

He also praised the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is to bring Azerbaijani gas to Europe in late 2020.

“We very much welcome the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, which runs from Azerbaijan to the shores of Italy. We truly believe that this will help diversify and increase the gas supply to Europe. Both EastMed and Southern Gas Corridor go to the same destination. But I don’t think there will be rivalry between these two projects for a very simple reason: the market in Europe is big enough and it is looking for diversifying its resources and there is a huge demand. I think these projects complement each other,” he explained.

Potential spheres of cooperation

One of the spheres, in which Israel and Azerbaijan can do much more together is agriculture, according to the Israeli envoy.

“Israel’s story of agriculture is an incredible one. We started as a country that is mostly desert, where you couldn’t grow anything. Today we have mangos and bananas, avocado growing in Israel. Some Israeli companies have started demonstration farms. There is a demonstration farm to show how these technologies work in Ganja by Israeli Netafim company. This demonstration farm is here to develop this kind of cooperation to show farmers, land owners how to grow more crops with less water. This project involves both the public and private sector. The goal of that farm is to train,” said Deek.

He went on to add that another classical field of cooperation is water management.

“Today Azerbaijan heavily relies on Kura River and other sources of water both for drinking and irrigation. In 2002, Israel had such a crisis of water that we were even thinking about importing water. Today, not only we have enough water for us, but we can even sell water to our neighbors. How did we do that? Today in Israel, we have five desalination plants, which desalinate sea water to provide us with drinking water. Seventy percent of the water we drink in Israel comes from the sea. In addition, we recycle our waste water. Around 95 percent of water is recycled. All the water we bring from our waste water is recycled and reused for agriculture. That allowed us to revive our water resources and to become a country that is a world leader in water management,” said the ambassador.

He pointed out that there are also new fields of cooperation.

“One of them is the field of cyber security. Today, Israel, with a very small population, has become a world power in cyber security. Twenty percent of all international investments that go into cyber security, go to Israel. We can work together in this sector with Azerbaijani banking sector, telecommunications sphere and etc. to provide better cyber security for this country,” said the envoy.

Deek noted that Israel can benefit a lot from what Azerbaijan has to offer not just in oil, but also agricultural production.

“The only thing that we need to overcome is the transport costs that make it too expensive. But if we work together and find a solution for that I think Israel can benefit a lot from Azerbaijani products,” he said.

Another field of cooperation is the technology and innovation, according to the Israeli diplomat.

“Right now, Israel is a start-up nation. We have the largest number of start-up companies per capita in the world. We are the second biggest center after the Silicon Valley for innovation technology and start-ups. Israeli companies could open part of their activity in Azerbaijan and develop joint Israeli-Azerbaijani technology. Azerbaijan is investing a lot in developing the innovation field. The government has opened an innovation agency, you have more and more funds being allocated to innovation, to brining a higher degree of technology to the country. I think Israel is a natural partner in that sense. If we can work together, bring the Israeli innovation together with the Azerbaijani spirit and power of Azerbaijan in various fields, we can achieve a lot,” Deek concluded.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Image
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Image
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Image
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Image
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Image
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Image
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Image
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Thumbnail
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Thumbnail
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Thumbnail
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Thumbnail
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Thumbnail
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Thumbnail
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey increases trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan
Turkey increases trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan
Turkey significantly increases export to other Turkic-Speaking countries
Turkey significantly increases export to other Turkic-Speaking countries
Turkey significantly increases export to other Turkic-Speaking countries
Turkey significantly increases export to other Turkic-Speaking countries
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia evacuates 156 citizens from Italy Georgia 10:30
Turkish ministry announces Istanbul logistics center completion date World 10:26
Azerbaijan's Rattan company develops new models of wicker furniture Business 10:24
Australia unveils $1.6 billion health package to combat coronavirus Other News 10:24
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) Oil&Gas 10:17
Coca-Cola plans to invest in Uzbekistan Business 09:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 11 Finance 09:49
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Oil extends gains as U.S. output cut hopes grow Oil&Gas 09:32
Volume of loans for development of agricultural parks announced in Iran Business 09:29
Australia's COVID-19 cases rise to 112 Other News 08:53
Kazakhstan significantly increases export of goods to Turkmenistan Business 08:25
Japan, South Korea agree to continue dialogue on export controls Other News 08:25
S. Korea reports 242 new virus cases, total now at 7,755 Other News 07:55
First death from novel coronavirus reported in Panama Other News 07:16
Australia unveils $1.6 billion health package to combat coronavirus Other News 06:45
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China grows by 22 in past day Other News 06:11
European Commission to propose 25-bln-euro initiative to fight COVID-19 Europe 05:29
COVID-19 cases in Israel rise to 70 Israel 04:48
Tokyo Olympics could be delayed for one or two years due to coronavirus Other News 04:01
Afghan President signs decree on releasing detained Taliban members Other News 03:15
Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus Turkey 02:27
Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Idlib ceasefire Turkey 02:05
Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow Kazakhstan 01:27
WTO suspends all meetings from March 11-20 after employee confirmed to have COVID-19 World 00:59
Coronavirus cases jump to 23 in Georgia Georgia 00:21
Italy reports 168 coronavirus deaths, toll outside China crosses 1,000 Europe 10 March 23:39
DR Congo confirms first COVID-19 case Other News 10 March 23:12
Turkey will not receive Patriot system unless it returns S-400 to Russia - Pentagon US 10 March 22:41
Operational Headquarters: Two Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran Society 10 March 22:15
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits west off Indonesia's Sumatra Other News 10 March 22:13
Iran Air resumes flights to Europe Business 10 March 21:45
BOTAŞ talks implementation of various energy projects in 2020 Turkey 10 March 21:18
UEFA stays on track with 2020 Euro Cup organization despite coronavirus reports Other News 10 March 21:03
New Istanbul Airport reveals statistics on passengers served in Jan.-Feb. World 10 March 21:01
Export of defense industry products from Turkey to Azerbaijan increased World 10 March 20:55
Cargo transportation by air in Turkey increases Turkey 10 March 20:23
Azerbaijani athletes talk about preparation for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku (VIDEO) Society 10 March 20:17
Azerbaijan reveals prices for beekeeping products Economy 10 March 19:56
Leyla Abdullayeva: Act of vandalism against monument to prominent Azerbaijani poetess committed during Armenian PM’s visit to Belgium Politics 10 March 19:43
Iran's Khodro pays half of promised advances to auto part makers Business 10 March 19:32
Opening ceremony of Deniz Mall in Baku postponed for uncertain period Society 10 March 19:25
Quarantine period for some people completes in Azerbaijan Society 10 March 19:19
Iranian official: No problems in Iran, India trade Business 10 March 19:17
Turkey reveals figures on textile raw materials export to world markets World 10 March 19:12
Azerbaijani farmers applying for subsidies to receive benefits related to fertilizers Business 10 March 18:56
Fertilizer and pesticide market fully liberalized in Azerbaijan Economy 10 March 18:52
Air traffic between Israel, Georgia suspended Transport 10 March 18:33
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports decreases Transport 10 March 18:30
Criminal proceeding instituted in Belgium on desecration of monument of prominent Azerbaijani poetess (PHOTO) Politics 10 March 18:27
Construction of international trade center to start at Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan border Business 10 March 18:11
Head of office: All issues on legislative agenda of Azerbaijani parliament to be regularly submitted for discussion Politics 10 March 18:08
Fitch Solutions sees potential for new OPEC deal Oil&Gas 10 March 18:04
Export of Turkish chemical products to Azerbaijan increases Turkey 10 March 18:01
Turkey - Belarus trade turnover slightly up Turkey 10 March 17:51
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers discusses situation in oil market Society 10 March 17:47
Georgia increases export of bay leaves Business 10 March 17:44
More and more gifts from Azercell on Novruz eve! Economy 10 March 17:40
Iran's Payam Airport ready to serve country's emergency needs Iran 10 March 17:39
Novelties expected in Azerbaijani parliament’s activity Politics 10 March 17:36
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry discloses daily oil production Oil&Gas 10 March 17:33
Kazakhstan fails to achieve planned state budget revenues Finance 10 March 17:32
Iran asks global intervention to lift sanctions amid coronavirus crisis Iran 10 March 17:24
Azerbaijan’s Helind company talks about projects in renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 10 March 17:23
Fitch Ratings places Georgian MFO Crystal on Rating Watch Negative Finance 10 March 17:17
Minister talks electricity, water projects to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 10 March 17:17
Fuel prices expected to decrease in Georgia Oil&Gas 10 March 17:16
German rating agency confirms Uzbekistan’s ratings at BB- Economy 10 March 17:16
Georgia looking for new sources of bitumen imports Oil&Gas 10 March 17:13
Iran flights to UAE to be canceled until the end of March Iran 10 March 17:12
Gas from 11th phase of Iran's South Pars field to go to Asalouyeh, Kangan refineries Oil&Gas 10 March 17:07
License for minerals' extraction auctioned in Georgia Business 10 March 17:05
IMI opens tender to develop therapeutics and diagnostics against novel virus Tenders 10 March 17:03
Azerbaijani Agrarian Credit and Development Agency discloses amount of funds allocated for autumn crops Economy 10 March 17:02
Turkey-Georgia trade turnover grows Turkey 10 March 16:59
Steel export from Turkey to Azerbaijan drops Turkey 10 March 16:58
Lebanon records first death from coronavirus Arab World 10 March 16:56
Britain says trade talks with EU will go ahead Europe 10 March 16:55
Macron's chief of staff working from home after possible virus contact Europe 10 March 16:53
Israel travel restrictions could ease when virus spreads locally Israel 10 March 16:52
ECB's Lagarde to join EU leader call on coronavirus on Tuesday Europe 10 March 16:44
Iraq in touch with OPEC+ to discuss oil price fall - ministry Arab World 10 March 16:42
Azerbaijani parliament discloses names of vice-chairmen of committees Politics 10 March 16:35
Anti-coronavirus measures in Kazakhstan: more countries added to banned list Kazakhstan 10 March 16:29
Kazakhstan’s Ulba plant to buy pumps via tender Tenders 10 March 16:25
Rector of Istanbul Technical University visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Economy 10 March 16:24
Azerbaijani parliament discloses composition of Committee of Accounts Politics 10 March 16:23
New composition of Disciplinary Commission of Azerbaijan's Parliament determined Politics 10 March 16:22
Number of Turkey's job seekers in Kazakhstan sharply increases Kazakhstan 10 March 16:21
Iran's exports to EEU member states increase Business 10 March 16:17
Uzbekistan organizes Uzbek-Dutch agricultural business forum Business 10 March 16:16
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 10 March 16:05
Azerbaijan cancels traditional festivities related to Novruz holiday Society 10 March 16:00
Crowdfunding opportunities expand in Azerbaijan Business 10 March 15:52
Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran Iran 10 March 15:39
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of spare parts for compressor Tenders 10 March 15:30
Volume of foreign direct investment to Georgia up Finance 10 March 15:28
Iran's Arvandan Oil & Gas Company to increase production Oil&Gas 10 March 15:21
Central Bank talks US dollar price in Azerbaijan Economy 10 March 15:14
MP: Fall in oil prices not to affect Azerbaijani economy Economy 10 March 15:13
All news