Kazakhstan, EU intends to continue co-op in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nogayev held a meeting with Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of joint cooperation in the energy sector, including those within the process of modernizing the energy charter agreement, as well as the mechanisms for monitoring methane emissions during the production and transportation of hydrocarbon raw materials.

Moreover, Sven-Olov Carlsson invited the minister of energy to take part in the forthcoming Joint Conference "Republic of Kazakhstan - European Union" dedicated to climate issues.

Following the visit, the parties agreed to continue the work to strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector.

A number of the biggest European companies, namely, Eni, Shell, Total are involved in such large-scale oil and gas projects as the North Caspian project, Karachaganak and Dunga in Kazakhstan.

About 80 percent of the annual export of Kazakh oil accounts for the EU countries.